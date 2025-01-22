Patriots Predicted to Make Shocking Draft Decision
The New England Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. After winning the final game of the season, they lost the No. 1 pick and dropped to No. 4.
With that pick, the Patriots are hoping to find a key impact player for the future. Travis Hunter has been a favorite by the fans to be the pick. However, the team might have other plans.
Hunter could be a very intriguing addition for New England, especially as a long-term weapon at wide receiver for young quarterback Drake Maye. However, the Patriots could choose to pass on him even if he is available.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has unveiled a new mock draft. In that mock draft, he has New England choosing to pass on the chance to land Hunter.
Instead, he has the front office opting for a more traditional wide receiver in Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan.
"Despite the promise of quarterback Drake Maye’s rookie season, the Patriots finished with the NFL’s worst passing offense, averaging 176.1 yards per game," Flick wrote. "New England needs to add pieces around Maye, and the fourth pick may be premature for an offensive lineman. McMillan has a wide catch radius in his 6'5", 212-pound frame, and his 1,319 receiving yards were the third most in the FBS this season. Providing Maye with another young piece bodes well for the Patriots’ offensive future."
Taking McMillan over Hunter would be a decision that could make or break the future of the front office. If McMillan were to end up being a miss and Hunter were to go on and live up to the hype, the Patriots would go down in history as one of the biggest recent draft mistakes.
As noted by Flick, McMillan is coming off of a big season that saw him rack up 1,319 receiving yards despite playing for a bad team. Hunter, on the other hand, ended up winning the Heisman Trophy.
New England will have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Who to take at No. 4 in the NFL Draft will be one of those tough decisions.
If the Patriots have a chance to draft Hunter and they pass on him, fans are not going to be happy.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening. Everyone speculating is fun, but nothing matters until New England actually makes its pick.
