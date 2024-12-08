Patriots Pressed to Target 'Nasty' Defender in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots are currently being projected to end up with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is subject to change, but there are a lot of game-changing talents available at the top of this draft class.
Looking at the top players available, the Patriots could go either offense or defense. They could target a wide receiver or offensive lineman. Or, they could go the defensive route and target a defensive line or defensive back prospect.
New England's front office will have no shortage of options to choose from.
The Sporting News has suggested an interesting target for the Patriots. They have New England pursuing a "nasty" defender with the No. 4 pick.
That defender is none other than Michigan Wolverines defensive line standout Mason Graham.
"Graham is a nasty run stopper whose flashes as an inside pass rusher suggest potential dominance in the NFL," they wrote. "That will sell Jerod Mayo on Graham being his new defensive lynchpin."
Graham would be a huge addition for the Patriots' defense. He would instantly become a leader for the defense and a big-time playmaker.
During the 2024 college football season with Michigan, Graham put together a monster year. He racked up 46 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks and a defended pass.
The 33rd Team has given an intriguing NFL comparison for Graham. They think that he compares to Christian Wilkins, who is star defensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders. If he can live up to that comparison, he's going to be a very special player at the professional level.
While most believe that New England will try to add to the offensive side of the football, switching it up and going defense makes a lot of sense. Jerod Mayo preaches defense first and hard-nosed football. Graham fits that style perfectly.
All of that being said, there is a lot of time left between now and the NFL Draft. A lot can change. Even with that being true, Graham is a name to keep an eye on as a possible Patriots' draft fit.
