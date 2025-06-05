Patriots Pressed to Make Compelling Defensive Addition
The New England Patriots spent plenty of time addressing their defense earlier this offseason, doling out big bucks to big-name players in free agency.
However, the Patriots still have some holes to fill, and perhaps one of their most vulnerable areas is the cornerback position.
New England does have Second-Team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, and it signed Carlton Davis to play opposite him, but beyond those two, the Pats' depth is incredibly limited.
That's why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton feels that the Patriots should make a play for former Washington Commanders cornerback Michael Davis, who remains available on the open market.
"Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III are locked in as starters. If Marcus Jones maintains the lead role in the slot, New England needs a backup boundary cornerback behind Gonzalez and Davis," Moton wrote. "Starting in 76 career games, (Michael) Davis would be a solid addition on the boundary."
Davis played in 15 games last season and had a very minimal role with the Commanders, logging just 14 tackles and one pass defended.
The 30-year-old, who played his collegiate football at BYU, went undrafted but eventually landed with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he proceeded to spend the fist seven seasons of his career.
Davis actually forged a pretty significant role with the Chargers, establishing himself as a full-time starter by his third year with the club. Between 2020 and 2023, in fact, the Glendale, Ca. native logged double figures in passes defended all four seasons, topping out at 15 in 2022.
The Patriots still have a wealth of cap room at their disposal, so it certainly wouldn't hurt to give Davis a shot. New England didn't really address the cornerback position in the NFL Draft, only selecting Kobee Minor in the seventh round.
Adding Davis on a one-year deal could be worth the while for the Pats.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!