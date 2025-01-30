Patriots Projected to Bring Back Familiar QB
The New England Patriots could have a need at backup quarterback behind Drake Maye this offseason.
Jacoby Brissett is set to become a free agent and doesn't appear to be a fit for the Patriots moving forward. Joe Milton III is another option, but he could end up being a trade candidate this offseason.
Should both of those players be on their way out of town, New England would need to find a new backup.
Could they consider reuniting with a former quarterback that used to be on the roster? How about Jarrett Stidham?
That is exactly what CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin has suggested for the Patriots.
"New year, same faces in New England, where Mike Vrabel is running the ship. New (old) coordinator Josh McDaniels could reunite with Stidham, the club's former fourth-rounder, to back up Drake Maye," Benjamin wrote.
Back in 2019, Stidham was drafed No. 133 overall in the fourth round by New England. He has had a decent NFL career, mostly as a backup.
Throughout his career to this point, Stidham has completed 59.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,422 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Obviously, he has not had much of a role on the field throughout his career. However, when called upon, he has been a serviceable backup.
With the Patriots, that's all they need. Drake Maye has taken the starting job and run with it, making it clear that he is the long-term future under center for New England. Stidham could be a quality backup and help assist the young rising star quarterback from the sideline.
Hopefully, whoever the Patriots end up bringing in to be the backup won't end up seeing the field. In an ideal world, Maye won't miss a snap during the 2025 NFL season.
All of that being said, if New England is in the market for a new backup this offseason, Stidham could make sense.
