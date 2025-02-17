Patriots Projected to Land Explosive RB
While the New England Patriots have much more dire of a need at wide receiver than running back, it wouldn't hurt the Patriots to see which halfbacks are available this offseason.
The tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson is not exactly awe-inspiring, and while Stevenson's struggles in particular almost surely have a lot to do with the offensive line, New England could stand to add a more explosive option.
The Pats could look to allocate some of their massive cap space toward a running back in free agency, but it seems more likely the Patriots will rely on the NFL Draft if they are indeed going to address their backfield.
Pro Football Network has identified a compelling potential option for New England, predicting the Pats to select Oklahoma State Cowboys star Ollie Gordon in the fifth round this April.
Gordon is unquestionably one of the biggest sleeper running backs in this draft class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also logged 29 catches for 179 yards and a score.
His best season, however, came in 2023, when he led the country with 1,732 yards on the ground while punching in a Big 12-best 21 rushing touchdowns. In addition, he caught 39 passes for 330 yards while reaching the end zone once.
Gordon's decline this past year is certainly a bit concerning, but it's also obvious that the 21-year-old possesses significant potential heading into the NFL.
The Patriots largely struck out in the draft last spring, landing Drake Maye and then not a whole lot else behind him.
If New England wants to rapidly turn things around, it will need to hit on its draft picks this year, which is why plucking Gordon in the middle rounds would be a wise move.
