Patriots Projected to Land Deion Sanders' Son
The New England Patriots have a fresh feeling surrounding the franchise. After suffering through a rough all-around 2024 season, fans are feeling optimistic once again.
That newly-found optimism started with the Patriots making the move to fire head coach Jerod Mayo and replace him with Mike Vrabel. Simply making that move made some of the fans instantly change their outlook for the future of the team.
Now, the question becomes, what can New England do throughout the offseason to improve its roster?
Of course, they are being connected to big names in free agency. Also, the Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which should bring in a major piece.
However, the best teams in the NFL hit on picks later in the draft as well. New England needs to find a way to bring in impact players throughout the entire 2025 draft.
With that being said, the Patriots have been connected to a very intriguing seventh-round pick.
Kevin Stephan of Chowder & Champions has projected that New England will end up taking Colorado defensive back and son of Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders, in the seventh round.
Sanders has some potential for the future at the safety position.
During the 2024 college season at Colorado, Sanders racked up 67 total tackles to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, and two defended passes. He didn't produce huge numbers, but he has shown playmaking potential throughout his career.
Taking a flier on him in the seventh round would be worth the gamble. The addition of Sanders would also add a major entertainment factor with him being the son of an NFL legend.
All of that being said, this is something to keep an eye on. Sanders could be a very intriguing target in the seventh round for a team that will need safety help in the near future.
This may not end up happening, but it's fun to think about.
