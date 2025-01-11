Patriots Projected to Pull Off Monster NFL Draft Trade
The New England Patriots ended the season with a 4-13 record. Due to winning the final game of the season, they dropped from the No. 1 overall pick to No. 4 overall.
That is where the Patriots are scheduled to pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While they currently hold the No. 4 pick, that does not mean they will use that selection. There is a chance that New England could look to either trade up or down.
Moving up for a player like Travis Hunter could make sense if they're sold on him being an elite No. 1 wide receiver for Drake Maye. However, if they want to add more draft capital to focus on adding more talent overall, they could trade down.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has made a major projection that the Patriots will trade down in the first round. In his new mock draft, he has New England pulling off a monster trade with the New Orleans Saints.
"The Pats send pick No. four to New Orleans for picks nine, 40, and 250. The keys obviously are nine and 40. At nine the Pats go right after their weakest position and shore it up in style. They draft offensive left tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas," DeVito predicted.
Making this kind of move would make total sense for the Patriots. If they don't feel that a franchise-altering player is there at No. 4, acquiring more assets would be a wise decision.
Being able to trade back and still land Kelvin Banks Jr. to improve the offensive line would be a major win.
Eliot Wolf and the New England front office has a lot of work to do and a lot of assets to utilize this offseason. In addition to the No. 4 pick and the rest of their draft selections, the Patriots will have the most cap space in the NFL to begin the offseason.
After a brutal 2024 season, New England is expected to be very aggressive this offseason.
All of that being said, the Patriots are going to be a team to watch very closely. They will be pursuing big names in free agency and they are going to be open to making trades that improve their chances of getting back on track.
Don't be surprised if they're open for business when it comes to the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
