Patriots Pull Off Fake Punt vs. Bills
The New England Patriots are taking on the Buffalo Bills this afternoon in Week 16 action. Coming into the game, no one gave them a shot at pulling off an upset over the AFC East rivals.
However, to start the game, the Patriots have come prepared with the goal of shocking the NFL.
Right off the bat, New England took a 14-0 lead. They gave up a touchdown to the Bills to make it 14-7.
In the second quarter, the Patriots pulled off an epic trick play. On a fourth down, New England called a fake punt from deep in their own territory. They were able to pull it off and pick up the first down.
Take a look at the fake punt for yourself:
Jerod Mayo and company have come to win today. They aren't holding anything back and are putting together a very impressive performance so far.
Of course, Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL. Josh Allen, the current front-runner to win the MVP award, leads the way for the Bills.
There is a lot of football left to be played. In order to finish off the win, the Patriots are going to need to make quite a few more plays.
All of that being said, New England is doing all of the right things so far.
Hopefully, the Patriots are able to keep up the level of play that they have shown so far. Being able to win this game would be a massive sign of improvement from what they have looked like in recent weeks.
Only time will tell, but fans have something to be excited about so far today. Even if they end up losing to Buffalo, as long as they make it a game they can take some major positives away.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!