Patriots QB Drake Maye Receives Compelling 2025 Prediction
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye certainly turned heads during his rookie campaign, flashing considerable ability as a dual threat while also showing some impressive poise.
As a result, many feel that the Patriots may have landed their franchise player under center, and big things are expected from Maye heading into his sophomore season.
Bleacher Report's Damian Parson recently ran an article in which he listed his confidence meter for each second-year quarterback going into 2025, and he had Maye placed at a solid 7.
"[Stefon] Diggs appears to be healthy and poised to command the WR1 spot. In addition, Washington State receiver Kyle Williams joins the young core of receivers along with rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson," Parson wrote. "An improved coaching staff, receiving core, offensive line and rushing attack: Things are in place for Maye to take a big step forward."
New England definitely looks quite a bit better on paper than it did at this time last year. Heck, the Pats probably had the worst receiving corps and the worst offensive line in football in 2024, and their running game wasn't great, either.
The Patriots have addressed all three areas over the last several months, and while they still have major question marks, there is very little doubt that New England is now in a better position.
Of course, Maye will also have to deliver himself. Sophomore slumps are a thing, as we just saw C.J. Stroud experience one in Houston last season after a historically great rookie campaign.
Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while fumbling nine times in 13 games and 12 starts last year, so his ball security will definitely have to be better next fall.
We'll see if Maye can fully take advantage of the stronger environment surrounding him in 2025.
