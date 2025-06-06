Patriots Urged to Make Wild Trade for Tyreek Hill
Despite OTAs wrapping up around the NFL and teams setting the table with their rosters for the 2025 season ahead, a front office still might try their luck with a blockbuster move in the remaining weeks before camp and preseason.
For the New England Patriots, what better way to shake up the roster than to make a trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill?
In the eyes of NFL.com analyst David Carr, that's the one move he'd like to see before the start of next season.
"Hill has been at the center of Dolphins headlines this offseason," Carr wrote. "It actually started when he voiced his frustrations at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign in Miami, both for the Fins (who finished below .500 for the first time since 2019) and Hill (who missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year career). The star receiver publicly expressed a desire to play elsewhere, an idea the Dolphins nixed and Hill himself quickly backtracked on."
"However, I'm not convinced Miami will keep him, considering his off-field issues and the fact that the franchise can save nearly $15 million by moving him, per Over The Cap," Carr continued. "The Dolphins might be wary of trading within the division, but if not, the Patriots and Drake Maye certainly could use Hill's services in the passing attack. New England has admirably overhauled the offense this offseason, and Hill would continue that trend by giving Josh McDaniels a guy who can elevate his attack to the next level due to his speed and field-stretching ability."
One of the NFL's most electric receivers in recent memory, Hill would be nothing short of a huge addition to the Patriots' group of wideouts if the opportunity were presented to land him. And for New England, he might be an acquisition to establish one of the best wide receiver rooms the team has had in years.
Hill comes off a bit of a down season compared to his standards, putting together 959 yards on 81 catches and six touchdowns through 17 games, but it did come with a fair share of concerns at quarterback. And at age 31, there are considerable questions to be had about how long he can keep up his peak production in whatever offense he may land in.
For New England, at the right price, Hill might be worth the gamble.
As a complement to both Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs in the receiver room, the Dolphins star would offer a ton of value to an offense desperately lacking playmakers in recent years. And while a 31-year-old Hill might not be at the strongest of his powers in a New England offense, he's also just two seasons removed from a nearly 1,800-yard campaign.
It might be wishful thinking to believe the Dolphins would trade a talent like Hill within the division, and the Patriots having true interest in his services could be all but a pipe dream. However, if New England's front office did want to really shake things up before training camp kicks off, this would certainly be a way to do it.
