Are Patriots Really Top Suitor for Commanders' Terry McLaurin?
The New England Patriots have certainly made great strides to improve their receiving corps this offseason, but there is no question that they could still use another piece.
Why? Because we don't know for sure if the Patriots even have a true No. 1 wide receiver, as Stefon Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL and his Week 1 status is in question.
Sure, a healthy Diggs would surely comprise a top option for Drake Maye, but at 31 years old, we simply have no clue if the four-time Pro Bowler will ever be the same again.
Enter Terry McLaurin, the Pro Bowl receiver who is currently embroiled in a contract standoff with the Washington Commanders. Trade speculation has now surfaced around the 29-year-old, and naturally, New England is being pitched as a potential destination.
Graham Wilker of Musket Fire outlined the case for the Pats.
"It shouldn't be a surprise that McLaurin would have a plethora of suitors if he were actually available, but the Patriots should be close to the top of that list," Wilker wrote. "According to Over the Cap, the Patriots have over $60 million in cap space even after their spending spree, so an extension would be no issue for McLaurin, even if he is to receive the $30 million a year someone of his caliber is likely to receive."
Wilker added that the Patriots could offer a package that includes either Kayshon Boutte or Kendrick Bourne along with a first-round draft pick.
"Resources in terms of money and picks aren't an issue, and at this point, one could understand the appeal for McLaurin coming to New England with Drake Maye under center and Mike Vrabel as the head coach," Wilker added.
The question, though, is whether or not the Patriots would want to take the risk on providing a massive contract extension to a player about to turn 30 years old in September?
New England is definitely in rebuilding mode, and while the Pats are closer to contention now than they were a year ago, it's important to remember that they went 4-13 the last two seasons. They are not ready to win right now, and acquiring McLaurin could damage their long-term financial flexibility.
McLaurin is a terrific player, but whether or not the Patriots would seriously go all in on the aging wide out is another story.
