Patriots Receive Even More Bad Free Agency News
All season long, it was widely rumored that the New England Patriots would make a hot pursuit of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in NFL free agency.
However, it's looking more and more like Higgins will return to the Bengals, as Cincinnati is probably going to slap a franchise tag on him.
That news was definitely a bummer for the Patriots, but they could then just turn their attention to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin, right? Well, not exactly.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that New England will probably make a play for Godwin, but that the 29-year-old will probably end up back with the Buccaneers.
"If Chris Godwin gets to free agency, don't be surprised if the Patriots get involved," Fowler wrote. "But the Bucs have made Godwin a priority, and the feeling around the league is the team will make him a Buc for life. With Tee Higgins expected to receive the franchise tag, Godwin would be far and away the top free agent receiver."
Godwin's 2024 campaign was cut short after just seven games due to a dislocated ankle, but he still managed to catch 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns.
The former third-round pick was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 2018 NFL Draft and has proceeded to post four 1,000-yard campaigns. He topped out at 1,333 yards in 2019, when he made his one and only Pro Bowl appearance.
The Pats have more cap room than any other team in the NFL, but it won't do them much good if players don't want to sign with them. Given that Godwin has spent his entire career with the Bucs, you have to figure that the Buccaneers have the inside track to retaining him this month.
