Patriots Could Land Titans Star After Release
The New England Patriots are expected to make some major reinforcements this offseason after posting another 4-13 regular season campaign in the books. With over $125 million to spend and an aggressive front office and coaching staff eager to improve, the stage is set for a significant overhaul.
Now a few weeks into the NFL offseason, potential targets for New England to consider have started to emerge, one of which coming from head coach Mike Vrabel's former squad in the Tennessee Titans.
According to insiders at MassLive, the Patriots are expected to be a suitor for Titans edge rusher Harold Landry, should he be released from Tennessee this offseason.
"Titans edge rusher Harold Landry is a natural Patriots target. Although his agent was given permission to seek a trade, there are some who believe Landry will ultimately be cut by Tennessee," MassLive said. "If that happens, sources expect the Patriots to be involved. Landry was drafted by the Titans when Vrabel was the coach and could help a defense that finished dead last in the NFL in sacks."
In the event Landry is able to be scooped up for a value landing a bit lower than his current $24 million cap hit, the Patriots seem to be well within play for his services.
Landry played for Vrabel in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023, earning a Pro Bowl nod during his 2021 season and three playoff appearances together to their resume. The pairing holds extensive chemistry with one another, making a seamless fit for the Patriots to upgrade their pass rush ability.
Last season, Landry remained a force on the defensive end, posting nine sacks, 71 tackles, and four passes defended –– suiting up in all 17 of Tennessee's games. At age 29, he still has a ton of life ahead of his NFL career and could be a strong long-term answer on the Patriots front seven.
For a pass-rush group seeing its fair share of lapses throughout 2024, the veteran addition makes a ton of sense on paper. If Landry's contract situation with Tennessee falls favorably for the Patriots, he's one to keep a keen eye on as New England attempts to rebuild this defensive unit.
