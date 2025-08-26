Patriots Release Three Players, Name Starting Kicker
The New England Patriots have their kicker for this season.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots have released kicker John Parker Romo and cornerback Miles Battle. With Romo's release, Miami rookie Andres Borregales has won the competition and will become the fourth kicker in four years to win the job out of training camp.
Romo had put together a really solid summer, one that could have warranted the position going to him. The draft pick that the Patriots spent on Borregales dictated that the team was favoring the rookie, and the fact Borregales was kicking first all summer shined a light on how the coaching staff viewed him. As one of college football's best placekickers, the Patriots used their 182nd overall pick on Borregales.
“Really, just, at the end of the day, if you make a kick, you’re good. If you miss it, you’re bad. So on paper, it’s really just good makes and then no goods," Borregales said in July. "But for me, it’s really just focusing on my technique. If I was good, even if I missed it, if I hit a… Like today, I hit a good ball, wind, took it. I can’t do nothing about that. But at least what I can control is doing good.”
As for Romo, he will likely find a new home pretty quickly. He was a player that could have been on the trade block after his preseason performance, but will certainly be a developmental backup for a team's practice squad. He went 11-for-12 last season with the Minnesota Vikings and didn't miss a field goal with New England this summer.
Cornerbacks Miles Battle -- who joined the Patriots mid-way through last season -- and rookie Brandon Crossley were on the bubble all training camp. The secondary has consistently been one of the team's strongest groups on defense, and both young players was slowly trending downward after Alex Austin, DJ James and rookie Kobee Minor got more reps on the starting units. Battle and Crossley will most likely be a player who will clear waivers and sign a contract to be on a practice squad later this week.
The Patriots currently sit at 72 players and need to trim the roster down the 53 by 4 p.m. this afternoon. Romo, Crossley and Battle join offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs as the players who were released this morning. Other players who were let go include QB Ben Wooldridge, RBs Shane Watts and Micah Bernard, WR Phil Lutz, TEs Jaheim Bell and Cole Fotheringham, OLs Tyrese Robinson, Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow, DTs Kyle Peko and Philip Blidi, LBs RJ Moten and Monty Rice, and CBs Isiaiah Bolden and Jordan Polk.
