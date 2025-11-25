Seven Patriots Who Need to Step Up Amid OL Injury Troubles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Although the New England Patriots improved their record to 10-2 with a 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, their ninth-straight win came with a significant cost.

After leaving the game by cart in the second half, rookie left tackle Will Campbell is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain, pending the results of an MRI on his knee to confirm the degree of the injury. Though Campbell is a likely candidate for injured reserve, there is hope that he will be able to return for the playoffs.

Rookie lineman Jared Wilson has suffered a high-ankle sprain and is considered “week-to-week.” While most high-ankle sprains require a recovery time of 4-6 weeks, the Patriots are hoping that Wilson’s injury is on the shorter side of that span. Still, the ex-Georgia Bulldog is probably headed to injured reserve, with this status for an early playoff game in doubt.

In fact, one might say that the entire starting left side of the Patriots' offensive line has been decimated.

Wile replicating the productivity of either player is a nearly-insurmountable task, the Pats will be forced to rely on their reserves to keep their much-improved line on a steady course heading into the postseason. In that regard, here is a look at seven Patriots players who head coach Mike Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are expected to rely on in the coming days.

Vederian Lowe

Lowe is not only the longest-tenured offensive lineman among the Patriots reserves, but he is also their top option to replace Campbell in the starting lineup — especially given his 13 career starts for the Patriots at left tackle. When the highly-touted Pats’ rookie exited the game at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter, the 26-year-old kept the left end of the line on track, aligning on 30 snaps and receiving a 62.7 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus.

Lowe’s size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and experience — having played 803 snaps at left tackle last season and 1,113 career snaps at the position in total — will be crucial in helping to stabilize the line in Campbell’s absence.

Ben Brown

Like Lowe, Brown is no stranger to the Patriots’ top unit. He started 10 games for the Pats at center in 2024 and has been the primary backup to starter Garrett Bradbury this season. Still, Brown’s experience and on-field savvy saw him challenge Wilson for the starting job at left guard during training camp — especially when Wilson struggled with both injury and rookie teaching moments.

This season, the 6-foot-5, 313-pounder has aligned on 135 snaps on offense, both at guard and as a tight-end style blocker. In his only start — in Week 4 vs. the Carolina Panthers — Brown allowed no quarterback hits or sacks.

Marcus Bryant

Despite Bryant being a bit of a raw prospect, the Patriots seized the chance to add the 6-foot-7, 317-pound offensive tackle to their stable. Bryant started 29 games at SMU and 13 games at Missouri. Clearly a sizable left tackle with good length, he also showed some agility with impressive running at his pro day. While he will need to play a bit lower to be effective at a pro level, Bryant could be an intriguing option to back up Lowe at left tackle.

His size, athleticism, and upper body power appeared to blend well with his quickness against outside rushers during his reps in training camp. With both the timing and strength to succeed in pass protection, Bryant may soon add to his 19 total snaps on offense this season.

Caedan Wallace

Despite being a healthy scratch through the Patriots' first 12 games, Wallace could be called into action if Campbell is out beyond his estimated recovery time. The Penn State product played in six games (making one start) while aligning on 129 snaps on offense. Wallace was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference while starting all 13 games, allowing only one sack in 2023 for the Nittany Lions.

He ended his collegiate career with 40 starts, all at right tackle. Though some may still be a bit hesitant to embrace Wallace’s possible shift to the left side, it is important to remember that took significant reps at left tackle during rookie minicamp and training camp during his rookie season.

Sebastian Gutierrez

Gutierrez spent a brief time on the New England practice squad in 2022. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound tackle originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Minot State on May 13, 2022. He has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts either in training camp or on the practice squad.

The 27-year-old was elevated from the practice squad and played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one game for the 49ers in 2024. Gutierrez went to training camp this past summer with San Francisco and Cleveland.

Brenden Jaimes

Jaimes was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. The 26-year-old was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent on April 17 and was released on Aug. 26.

Overall, he has played in 45 regular season games with three starts at center in 2023 and saw action in two postseason games. The Patriots elevated Jaimes from the practice squad for their Week 4 victory over the Panthers — a game in which he aligned on six special teams snaps.

Andrew Rupcich

Rupcich originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 13, 2022, out of Culver-Stockton. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman has played in 12 games with two starts at right guard during his time with the Titans. Rupcich spent the entire 2022 season the practice squad and the first 12 games of the 2023 season the practice squad before signed to the 53-man roster and playing in five games with two starts.

Last season, the 26-year-old played in seven games in a reserve role before finishing the year on injured reserve. He went to training camp with Tennessee this past summer and began the year on the practice squad before being released on Sept. 29.

