Patriots Minicamp Takeaways: Day 1 of Mike Vrabel Era
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The final phase of the New England Patriots offseason workout program has begun on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
Patriots mandatory minicamp 2025 has begun, and there were no shortage of stories on a sunny, pleasant June afternoon in New England.
Here are some of the highlights of an eventful Day 1:
Roll Call:
While Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was happy to report that all players had been accounted for for — in other words, there were no contractual hold-outs — a handful of Pats were absent from practice: receiver Mack Hollins, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, cornerback Miles Battle, guard Tyrese Robinson and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.
Among those present, but limited in their on-field action were receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Stefon Diggs, offensive linemen Jared Wilson, Vederian Lowe and Mike Onwenu, tight end Austin Hooper, defensive lineman Wilfried Pene and nose tackle Jaquelin Roy.
Offense Spotlight: Kyle Williams Steals the Show
With most (if not all) eyes on quarterback Drake Maye, New England’s prized signal-caller did not disappoint. Maye reportedly completed 15 of 19 passes, including a run of 8-for-9 in full-field team drills. The Pats third overall selection in last year’s draft turned in a solid performance, showcasing his talent both deep down the field and in short-yardage gain situations. In nine red-zone snaps, Maye threw three would-be touchdowns — to receiver DeMario Douglas, veteran Kendrick Bourne and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Reserve Joshua Dobbs completed nine of 13 passes during Monday’s session, with his most memorable coming on an approximately 45-yard rainmaker down the middle to rookie receiver Kyle Williams. The Pats third-round pick in April’s draft split opposing safeties Dell Pettus and Marcus Epps to make the impressive reception.
Williams’ self-professed “electric” style of play is already a dimension to the Patriots passing game which has been seldom seen in recent years. In theory, he should provide Josh McDaniels’ offense with a big-play threat who is capable of stretching the field.
Despite being a limited participant during the more intensive competitive drills, receiver Stefon Diggs made his presence felt on the field. Diggs appeared to be moving fluidly, while making cuts alongside fellow wideout Kayshon Boutte in the early stages of Monday’s session.
Defense Spotlight: Formidable Front
While New England’s quarterbacks turned in their share of aesthetically-pleasing plays to kick off minicamp, the Pats defensive line consistently showed the toughness and tenacity which could make them one of the AFC’s best units in 2025. Defensive end Keion White wasted little time in turning up the heat on Drake Maye, pressuring him on his first snap. Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson also found his way to the quarterback — earning the would-be sack.
The Patriots have the seedlings of a dynamic duo along their interior, consisting of defensive linemen Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. The pair caused disruption for much of the day, often wrecking the rhythm of Maye and his supporting cast. As practices continue to intensify, it will be interesting to see if the Pats offensive line tests either Barmore and Williams with the double team — leaving the other free to pursue the passer.
Linebacker Christian Elliss continues to validate the Pats’ decision to match his restricted free agency offer sheet by showcasing his his speed and ability to win in coverage. Elliss successfully defended an option to DeMario Douglas during red zone drills. While he still requires some work when defending angle routes, Elliss should factor prominently into the Pats schemes inside the 20.
Cornerback Isaiah Bolden also served a reminder to all who discount his chances of earning a roster spot in 2025. Bluntly put, they do so at their own peril. Bolden intercepted Dobbs on an otherwise near-certain touchdown in lower red zone drills. Just a few plays later, the Jackson State product deflected a pass from third-stringer Ben Wooldridge.
Pats Host Pair for Tryout
While most members of their 91-man roster participated in team drills on Monday, the Patriots hosted guard Marcus Wehr and linebacker Wesley Steiner in for tryouts, as first reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.
Wehr played on both the defensive line and offensive line while at Montana State. The 24-year-old started his final 35 appearances. After earning first-team All-Big Sky honors at right tackle in 2023, the 6’2” 298-pound lineman achieved first-team All-Big Sky honors at right guard in 2024. He also achieved back-to-back FCS first-team All-American nods. Wehr participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and was grated a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks during their rookie minicamp.
Steiner spent his first four collegiate seasons at Auburn before transferring to Washington State in 2024. He played in 60 games, while making seven starts on defense. During his lone year with the Cougars, Steiner had a hand in one stop for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery as well as five tackles on special teams. Though he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders shortly after being invited to rookie minicamp, Steiner was waived later in the month.
Next Up:
Originally scheduled to take place from June 9-11, a Patriots On SI source confirmed on Monday morning that the Patriots have shortened mandatory minicamp from three days to two days — Monday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 10. Players will be in the facility Wednesday, but they will not practice.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!