Patriots Release Second-Year WR
The New England Patriots have shaken up their receiver room in a big way just one day after 53-man roster cutdowns by cutting ties with yet another 2024 draft pick.
According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots have decided to waive wide receiver Javon Baker.
Reiss notes that if Baker clears waivers, he could return to New England's practice squad, but it remains to be seen if that ends up coming to fruition.
Baker, the 110th-overall pick for the Patriots in 2024 out of the fourth round, had been on the roster bubble throughout training camp and preseason as one of the many names fighting for a spot in this receiver room in Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach.
And upon Tuesday's reveal, Baker was listed on the initial 53-man roster in a group of a rather large total of eight receivers– hinting that he had made his mark with this new Patriots staff in the weeks leading up to the regular season to warrant a roster spot in year two. However, that status has just shifted.
It's not the only move in the receiver room the Patriots have made in the hours following their official cutdown deadline. Veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was also released to free agency upon his request, now slimming New England's group of wideouts to six total names just over a week away from Week 1's kickoff.
If this is inevitably the end of Baker's tenure with the Patriots, it was certainly an interesting ride. The fourth-rounder out of UCF walked into Foxboro with high hopes of being a strong rookie connection in the receiving game next to quarterback Drake Maye in their first year pro, but didn't quite get off to as hot of a start as many would expect.
Baker wound up starting in one game for New England during his rookie campaign, a sample size that resulted in one catch for 12 yards during the final game of the 2024 season against the Buffalo Bills, and ultimately, a disappointing first season in the books.
The Patriots will soon find out if Baker ends up being claimed via waivers upon his release, and if he doesn't, expect him to remain onboard the practice squad awaiting an opportunity for the season. However, don't be shocked to see another team on the market have interest in taking a flier on the 23-year-old.
