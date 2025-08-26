Patriots Release Rookie WR
As the 4:00 p.m. EST deadline has passed, the New England Patriots slimmed down their training camp roster to get to the coveted 53.
According to NBC Sports Boston, wide receiver Jeremiah Webb was one of the last Patriots to be released is rookie at Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Webb was signed by the Pats as a rookie free agent back in May of 2025 after spending three seasons at South Dakota (2019-21) and two at South Alabama (2022-24). His cut from the roster comes after he caught for 80 yards across six receptions during this preseason.
Webb's release comes days after he spoke to the media and said he was living out his dreams with the Pats.
"I’ve actually had a lot of fun … I’m living out the dream," Webb said to the media on Aug. 22. "The odds that I done had to beat to get to where I am now, man they [have] been slim to none ... finally being able to get here and … show those where I come from that we could do this. Man, I'm having a blast."
"It felt good, just being able to keep continuing to inspire those where I come from, that's the main goal when I step on that field," Webb added.
In his collegiate career, Webb played in 27 career games and finished with 51 receptions for 955 yards and seven touchdowns. Just last season with the Coyotes he caught 36 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns.
Given his rookie status, Webb is subject to a waiver in which teams can make claims and are awarded to players based on last year's draft order.
Following the first round of cuts, DT Jahvaree Ritzie, CB Kobee Minor, LB Bradyn Swinson, IOL Cole Strange, IOL Jack Conley, TE Gee Scott Jr, RB Terrell Jennings, DE Truman Jones, RB JaMycal Hasty, LB Cam Riley, OL Mehki Butler, C Alec Lindstrom, S Marcus Epps, TE CJ Dippre, WR John Jiles, CB Brandon Crossley, K Parker Romo, CB Miles Battle and OT Demontrey Jacobs all also saw their release or were waived on Tuesday.
The Pats will open their season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7 under new head coach Mike Vrabel; kick-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
