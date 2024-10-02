Patriots Legend Sends Important Warning About Drake Maye
After two straight blowout losses in the last two weeks, many New England Patriots fans are starting to call for the team to make rookie quarterback Drake Maye the starter.
One of the biggest issues throughout the early portion of the season has been the Patriots' inability to consistently move the football through the air. Jacoby Brissett has been solid, but he hasn't been close to good enough to this point.
Maye has much bigger arm potential and talent. Fans are ready to see what the youngster can do.
That being said, a team legend spoke out with a major warning for New England and the fans about starting him right now.
Rob Gronkowski, a fan favorite and one of the best tight ends to play the game, spoke out boldly about not starting Maye just yet.
"New England Patriots fans, I know what you’re saying. ‘Put Drake Maye in, this offense needs a spark.' But I’m telling you, it will be the same old story with Drake Maye in, if he replaces Jacoby Brissett. He’ll be getting sacked. The offensive line will be letting guys go through, putting pressure on him. You don’t want to ruin his confidence. Wait until at least Week 12," Gronkowski said.
It has been very obvious that the offensive line hasn't played up to what the team needs. Brissett has been under constant pressure. On the one drive that Maye did play against the New York Jets, he was sacked twice.
With a young quarterback, the last thing a team can do is allow him to get sacked a lot and end up being rattled. They're playing it safe with the No. 3 overall pick.
Too many teams have thrown their high draft pick quarterback to the wolves and paid the price. Those young quarterbacks have not developed to their potential. The Patriots simply can't afford to do that.
Allowing Maye to develop slowly from the sideline is the right call. He can learn the game without feeling the pressure.
At this point in time, it still seems likely that he will be the starter by the end of the season. But, Gronkowski is 100 percent right, that it is wise to sit him until later in the year.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!