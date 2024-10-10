Patriots Owner Starts Country-Wide Sports Campaign Against Hate
The New England Patriots have always been active in the community and have always looked to make a positive difference. Once again, they are involved an an amazing campaign.
Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots, has started a country-wide campaign against hate.
Recently, Kraft spoke out about the campaign, which is called #Timeout. ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared the quotes from New England's owner.
“In sports, we call a ‘timeout’ when things are heading in the wrong direction and right now, in our country, hate is winning, and we need to change the momentum. Bringing together the commissioners of North America's major sports leagues for this campaign is a historic and crucial step in our fight against all hate. By uniting under a common cause, we amplify our message and demonstrate that the power of sports extends beyond stadiums, arenas and fields, and into our communities. This initiative is a call to action for everyone to join us in creating a world where hate is met with a unified stand for empathy, understanding, and respect.”
Needless to say, this is an awesome initiative from Kraft and the rest of the names involved in making this campaign happen.
Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, and Adam Silver of the NBA are both involved in the campaign as well.
Goodell also spoke out about #Timeout.
“Robert asked if we would host it, and we were honored to do it. And the other leagues agreed. I think all of us came to learn and be educated on what’s really going on in our society.”
Among the group of athletes who will appear in ads are Shaquille O'Neal, Jim Harbaugh, Doc Rivers, Candace Parker, and Billie Jean King. The ads will encourage sports fans to end the spread of hate throughout the country.
This is simply an awesome outreach from Kraft. It's something that is necessary and will hopefully help make a change throughout the United States.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!