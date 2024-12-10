Patriots Legend Changing Tune on Drake Maye
Drake Maye has taken the New England Patriots by storm since taking over the starting job from veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Already, Maye has proven that he has elite potential for the future and should end up being a long-term franchise quarterback for the Patriots. He has rewarded the franchise for having the faith in him to make him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While what he has done is exactly what New England had planned for him to do, not everyone expected him to be a success story.
Rodney Harrison, a team legend, originally didn't think Maye would amount to much and thought that the team should pass on him. However, he has now changed his mind.
Recently, Harrison spoke out about the young quarterback and had a very different tune.
"The first thing is that I've seen some things from Drake Maye that have surprised me. He's better than I anticipated," Harrison said. "I like the kid's personality. I like his demeanor. He has this quiet competitiveness about him. He's a lot better athlete than I thought."
Needless to say, that is glowing praise for the rookie signal caller. Harrison is clearly starting to come around to the idea that Maye might just have superstar potential.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Maye has played in nine games and started eight of those appearances. He has completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Maye has also picked up 345 yards and a score on the ground.
At just 22 years old, the future could not be brighter. Maye has a very good chance to be the Patriots' quarterback for at least another 10 to 15 years.
If he develops to his full potential, the rest of the league should watch out.
All of that being said, there are four games left in the 2024 season. Coming out of the bye week, Maye will look to continue developing and will try to lead his team to a couple more wins.
No matter how the season finishes out, New England has to be excited about the future with Maye being the face of their franchise.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!