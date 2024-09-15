Patriots Rule Out Five Players vs. Seahawks
The New England Patriots have revealed their inactives for their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, and they have ruled out five players.
Offensive guard Sidy Sow, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, quarterback Joe Milton III, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs will all be sidelined for the affair, the team has announced.
Sow is the only starter who will not be participating in this game, so the Patriots have actually gotten pretty fortunate on that end.
Sow injured his ankle in the preseason finale and was sidelined during New England's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, so his absenceverus the Seahawks is not surprising.
Otherwise, the Pats should be good to go.
The Patriots are looking to build upon their surprising success in their season opener, when they held the high-powered Bengals offense to just 10 points on the road.
It was a shocking upset win for a New England squad that many considered to be the worst team in the NFL heading into 2024.
Of course, expectations should be tempered. The Pats struggled offensively in the contest, and on paper, they still have one of the worst rosters in football.
Perhaps new head coach Jerod Mayo will continue to get the most out of his players as the season progresses, but right now, it's important for the Patriots to simply take it one step at a time.
New England went just 4-13 last season, marking the club's worst finish since 1992. The abysmal campaign resulted in the exit of Bill Belichick, ending his 24-year tenure with the franchise.
It's a new dawn in Foxborough, and while this is clearly a bridge year for the Pats, they may have some more surprises up their sleeves the rest of the way.
