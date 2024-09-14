Patriots Linked to Dynamic Missouri Playmaker
The New England Patriots may very well have the worst set of skill position players in the NFL, so they will almost surely be targeting some offensive playmakers next offseason.
The Patriots have already landed their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, so they may focus on adding some pass-catchers next spring.
That's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has identified Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sobleski cites that the 5-foot-11 Burden can play in the slot in a New England receiving corps that also includes 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker
Burden arrived at Missouri in 2022 and made a minor impact during his freshman season, catching 45 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns.
The following year, Burden broke out, hauling in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores, truly putting himself on the map.
Burden is widely expected to be one of the top wide outs available in the draft next spring, and the speedster would be a lethal threat who could stretch the field for the Maye-led Pats.
The Patriots actually do have some young talent in their aerial attack at the moment. In addition to Polk and Baker, New England also has DeMario Douglas, who had a rather impressive rookie campaign last season.
Of course, all three receivers are unproven, so the Pats still need to add more pieces. Burden could absolutely be someone they could consider.
Obviously, we are still in the very early stages of the 2024 NFL season, so some more pressing needs may emerge for the Patriots as the year progresses.
But right now, there is no doubt that wide receiver is one of the most glaring holes on the roster, and with New England trying to make Maye's NFL transition as seamless as possible, it's something that must be rectified.
