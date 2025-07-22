Patriots Can Scratch Another WR Off Their List
The New England Patriots still need help at wide receiver, even after dedicating a good portion of their offseason to addressing the troubled position.
However, the Patriots don't have a whole lot of options at their disposal right now, and one of their top potential trade targets was just removed from the market. That is, if he was ever really on the market at all.
San Francisco 49ers breakout receiver Jauan Jennings apparently wants either a new contract or to be dealt, but the 49ers have no intention of giving in to his demands, much to the chagrin of New England fans who were hoping the Pats could bag the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher.
Vic Tafur of The Athletic has reported that it is "unlikely" that San Francisco will trade Jennings, as the Niners moved Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason and Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL.
Jennings hauled in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, representing, by far, the most productive campaign of his NFL career. Prior to last season, the 28-year-old had never even achieved 300 yards in a single year.
There is no question that Jennings would have comprised a very intriguing addition for the Patriots, but it looks like New England will now have to look elsewhere for answers.
The Pats signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, selected Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft and brought in undrafted rookie Efton Chism III. Clearly, the Patriots have acquired a lot of bodies. But do they have enough?
Diggs' Week 1 status is in question as he, like Aiyuk, is coming back from an ACL tear. Meanwhile, Hollins has never been anything more than an ancillary option, and both Williams and Chism are entirely unproven.
Perhaps Kayshon Boutte or one of New England's other young receivers will have a Jennings-style breakout in 2025, but as of right now, there is no doubt that the Pats' wide receiver room is a bit of a concern going into training camp.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!