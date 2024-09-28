Patriots Make Several Roster Moves Before 49ers Game
The New England Patriots will look to get back in the win column this week. However, they will have to do it against a very talented San Francisco 49ers' team.
Not many people are giving the Patriots a chance to pick up the win. If they were to lose, they would drop to 1-3 on the season. A win would put them right back in the playoff mix.
Today, New England has made a series of roster moves\ ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the 49ers.
They announced that cornerback Alex Austin has been placed on injured reserve and that cornerback Isaiah Bolden was signed to the 53-man roster from the pratice squad. In addition to those two moves, they elevated defensive tackle Trysten Hill and tight end Mitchell Wilcox to the active roster from the practice squad.
None of these moves are expected to make a major impact on this week's game, but they will all be important depth.
If the Patriots end up suffering injury issues again, there is a chance that one of these players could see the field.
With that being said, it will be interesting to see how this week's game goes. New England is a big-time underdog and will not have an easy time of coming out with a win. But, they can't be counted out.
Just like in Week 1, the Patriots embrace being counted out. They don't care about the predictions. All they're going to do is come out and play hard under the leadership of first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
Hopefully, they're able to make some noise and compete. If they can pull off the upset win, they would turn heads once again.
Make sure to tune in when New England kicks off against San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX.
