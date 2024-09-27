Patriots Projected To Land Dynamic WR
Through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots have had a couple of major needs show themselves on the offensive side of the football.
One of those needs has clearly been on the offensive line. The Patriots have struggled to protect the quarterback, which is something that the front office will need to address.
Another major position of need is wide receiver. New England has no true No. 1 target for Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye to throw to at this point in time.
With that in mind, NFL Trade Rumors has made a big projection for the Patriots. They have the franchise finding a long-term No. 1 target in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They have projected that New England will end up landing Arizona Wildcats dynamic wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 5 overall pick.
"As New England looks to build around first-round QB Drake Maye, they need to overhaul their offensive line and add a stud outside receiver. McMillan is easily the best player on the board that meets those criteria. He’s got a massive frame with unreal quickness and flexibility given his size, and he’d give Maye a go-to guy on the outside to grow with."
Through the first three games of the 2024 college football season, McMillan has put up big-time numbers. He has caught 23 passes for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and just over 210 pounds, McMillan has great size to go along with great speed and route-running. He appears to have a skill-set that should translate well to the NFL level.
Looking ahead to the future, the Patriots will need to add talent around Maye. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is without question the quarterback of the future. New England has to support him as much as possible.
Bringing in a talent like McMillan would be a big step in that direction. There is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, but if he's available when the Patriots are on the clock, they should strongly consider selecting him.
