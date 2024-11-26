Patriots Should Make Blockbuster Trade With Bengals
The New England Patriots have a couple of clear needs heading into the future. At this point in time, the two biggest needs to take the next step are a better offensive line and a top playmaker for quarterback Drake Maye.
Heading into the offseason, the Patriots will have a lot of money and good draft capital to work with. There is a very good chance that they could fix both issues by the start of the 2025 season.
Looking specifically at the wide receiver position, there is one move that New England has to at least pursue this offseason.
It's not likely that the Cincinnati Bengals would be open to trading superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. However, the two sides were unable to get an extension done before the 2024 season and they have quite a few issues that have held them back from being a contender this season.
Regardless of the chances that the Bengals would trade Chase, the Patriots should make a call and pursue him.
At just 24 years old, Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Adding him to the offense would take Drake Maye to the next level, but also New England as a whole. With Chase onboard, the Patriots could actually be a sleeper team in the AFC if they make some other good offseason moves.
During the 2024 season thus far, Chase has racked up 73 receptions for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers are exactly what New England needs to add.
What would the Patriots have to give up in order to get Chase? They would likely have to move their first-round pick along with other draft capital.
If New England ends up with a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, that pick would likely be the centerpiece of a deal for Chase.
Being able to acquire a proven superstar rather than hoping that a draft pick pans out would be a perfect move for the Patriots. They have had a rough time drafting wide receiver talent. Trading their pick for a superstar wide receiver who will only be 25 years at the start of the 2025 season would be a no-brainer.
Granted, it is not likely that New England will be able to get a trade done for Chase. There is also no guarantee that they will even place a call and try.
All of that being said, Chase is the top potential player that the Patriots could target in a trade. They should at least give it a shot in the offseason.
