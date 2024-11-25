Patriots Urged to Make Big Roster Move
The New England Patriots were hammered by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a loss that highlighted all of their biggest issues.
One of the Patriots' most prominent problems is along their offensive line, and that was on full display in the team's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins.
Perhaps the biggest culprit was left tackle Vederian Lowe, who had a brutal showing.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks it may be time for New England to bench Lowe.
"The fact that the Patriots are starting Vederian Lowe at left tackle is a perfect example of their biggest problem right now," Ballentine wrote. "It would be hard for a veteran quarterback to play behind Lowe. The Pats are asking a rookie to do it. Lowe has struggled all season and made matters worse with multiple false starts and a holding penalty on Sunday. The Patriots might not have a better option on the roster, but that kind of sloppy play just can't be accepted.
Lowe is now in his third NFL season and his second year with the Pats. He has played in nine games and made eight starts in 2024, playing in 88 percent of the club's offensive snaps.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Illinois, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lowe was traded to the Patriots in August 2023 and proceeded to play in 11 games and make eight starts for New England during his debut campaign with the club.
The Rockford, Il. native is far from the only weak spot along the Pats' offensive line, but the Patriots need to do something in order to shore up the unit.
Of course, the best solution will be fixing the gaping hole during the offseason.
