Patriots Making Changes After Dolphins Blowout
The New England Patriots did not show up to play yesterday against the Miami Dolphins. From start to finish, the game was completely controlled by the Dolpins and the Patriots ended up losing by a final score of 34-15.
Jerod Mayo did not hold back from blaming the loss on his players following the game. That has led to even more negative coverage surrounding the team.
With the loss, New England ended up falling to 3-9 on the season. The loss was not the worst thing in the world, as it has helped the Patriots move up in the projected draft order for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Following the blowout loss against Miami, it sounds like the Patriots are set to make some changes.
Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Mayo is planning to make starting lineup changes following the blowout loss. He seems ready to shake things up.
"Patriots HC Jerod Mayo anticipates changes to the starting lineup moving forward after yesterday's game," Kyed posted on X.
One bright spot, as has been the case in most games since he took over a starting job, was Drake Maye. He ended up completing 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also picked up 26 yards on the ground.
While it wasn't his best game of the season, he still played a solid all-around game despite his teammates making a lot of mistakes around him.
Outside of his performance, there was really nothing to make note of in the game. New England did not have many players that looked like they wanted to win or that were prepared to play against a hungry team like the Dolphins.
Next up for the Patriots will be a Week 13 matchup at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Hopefully, they come more prepared to play football and can bounce back from the brutal performance.
It will be very interesting to see what lineup changes Mayo makes.
