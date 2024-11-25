Patriots Must Consider Coaching Change
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots were blown out in embarrassing fashion by the division rival Miami Dolphins in Week 12 action yesterday. When everything was said and done and the final whistle was blown, they lost by a final score of 34-15.
While the loss was a demoralizing one, what happened after the game was even worse.
Once again, Mayo made some post-game comments that have not gone over well to most fans. Many fans on social media are calling for the Patriots to fire the first-year head coach.
Following the game, Mayo blamed the blowout on his players.
“Once those guys cross the [sideline] there’s nothing I can do for them," Mayo said. "There’s nothing any coach can do for them once they cross the [sideline]. It’s my job to continue to prepare… them.”
Needless to say, those kinds of comments from a head coach are concerning.
Not only does it place blame on the players and potentially cause friction within the franchise, but the team also has not looked prepared. If Mayo is openly saying that it's his job to prepare the players and they don't look prepared at all, that would fall squarely on his shoulders.
One ESPN insider did not hold back from slamming the team due to their unprepared look this year.
Earlier this season, Mayo made other critical comments about his team. He called them "soft," which at the time blew up into a massive negative story surrounding him and the team.
Due to the negative situations that Mayo continues bringing to the table, New England should strongly consider a coaching change this offseason.
No one should blame everything on Mayo. He's not the only one at fault. However, he is part of the problem and is partially at fault, but he continues to cast all blame on his players.
Over time, these kinds of comments will completely rot the locker room. A coach has to be willing to take accountability for embarrassing performances. Mayo consistently has not done that.
There is still time for Mayo to grow throughout the last games on the schedule. But, the Patriots are a young football team and they need a head coach who will be a leader, a developer, and a level head. Mayo has not shown the ability to be that kind of coach.
New England may not be interested in making their second coaching change in as many offseasons, but it's unfortunately something that has to be on the minds of those in the front office.
