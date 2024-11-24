ESPN Insider Slams Patriots
The New England Patriots have struggled mightily this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. In a game that they weren't expected to win, the Patriots have not overcome the expectations.
At the time of this writing, New England is losing in the fourth quarter by a score 31-7.
Drake Maye has been one of the only bright spots in the game once again for the Patriots. He has completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 189 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. In addition, he has rushed for 26 yards on five attempts.
Outside of Maye, there hasn't been much to be excited about. The lack of discipline from the team has been shockingly bad as well.
Currently, they have 10 penalties for 75 yards.
Due to how poorly they have looked from a preparing and discipline standpoint, one ESPN insider brutally slammed into New England.
Field Yates took to X and did not hold back from sharing his opinion about the Patriots.
"The Patriots are a consistently undisciplined team. A total no-show today against the Dolphins."
It's hard to make excuses for the coaching staff with how poorly the team has executed, how unprepared they have looked week in and week out, and the lack of discipline they have shown.
Jerod Mayo has already been rumored to be on the hot seat this season. Before long, that conversation will need to take a sharpter turn. He deserves a lot of the blame for how the team has performed this season.
Perhaps the most concerning part of it all is that New England has not shown improvement in those areas throughout the year.
All of that being said, the Patriots will drop to 3-9 on the season with this loss. It has been a brutal game, but New England fans are starting to get used to some of these mistakes.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!