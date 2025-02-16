Patriots Should Steal This Freakish Weapon for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have to find a way to supply quarterback Drake Maye with legitimate talent heading into 2025, because right now, it's slim pickings on the Patriots' roster.
Outside of maybe DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, New England does not have a whole lot to offer at the wide receiver position, and let's be honest: neither of those two guys are No. 1 options.
The Pats do have plenty of cap room to make some moves in free agency, but if they miss out on Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin, there won't really be any other truly game-changing receivers available. At least not on the open market.
The Patriots will almost certainly have to score big in the NFL Draft this April, something they didn't do last spring when they whiffed on Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.
So, who should New England be targeting in a couple of months?
While Travis Hunter is obviously the big name in the first round, there is another wide out that could be available on Day 2 that the Pats should consider with one of their two third-round selections: TCU Horned Frogs star Savion Williams.
Williams may very well be the most unique weapon in this draft class, standing 6-foot-5 and capable of running the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.
The 23-year-old is a freakish athlete with a fantastic catch radius, and he also possesses the Deebo Samuel-like versatility to make plays both as a receiver and as a ball-carrier. In 2024, he caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores.
Right now, Williams is viewed as a third-round talent, but that could certainly change if he opens a lot of eyes at the Scouting Combine.
If he somehow remains in the third-round mix, the Patriots should unquestionably take a chance on the potential NFL star.
