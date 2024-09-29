Patriots Should Trade for Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Fans have been clamoring for the New England Patriots to figure out a way to have a better passing offense this season. One solution that has been talked about has been unleashing rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
However, the Patriots may not want to throw Maye on the field so early in the season.
With that in mind, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has been suggested as a potential trade target.
The Steelers were expected to start Wilson under center, but an injury gave Justin Fields a chance. Now, the team is 3-0 and Fields has been playing solid football.
That could open Pittsburgh up to the idea of moving Wilson for some value.
If they are open to a trade, New England should absolutely have interest. Should they be able to acquire him for a third or fourth-round pick, it would be a no-brainer.
Why should the Patriots, who are currently viewed to be in a rebuilding phase, get aggressive and try to acquire a veteran quarterback? Quite honestly, they have shown flashes of being a very competitive football team this season.
New England has a chance to win this season. They have shown that with a huge upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals and nearly beating the Seattle Seahawks. There is a very real case to be made that they should be 2-1 entering Week 4.
Wilson could be a quarterback that makes them a legitimate playoff contender. His presence would also allow the Patriots to continue to develop Maye on the sideline.
During the 2023 NFL season with the Denver Broncos, Wilson put together a strong season. He completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Wilson also picked up 341 yards and three scores on the ground.
That kind of production would take the New England offense to the next level.
Of course, the Patriots should only consider this option if the price tag is reasonable. They should not overpay for a quarterback that would likely be a one-year solution. Maye would still be the likely 2025 starter, even if Wilson comes in and starts the rest of the 2024 campaign.
New England may not want to trade draft capital to try and win this season. They may be content with waiting for next year. But, if they want to take a big swing, trading for Wilson would be a very wise decision.
