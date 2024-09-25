Patriots Named Landing Spot for Steelers QB
Things are becoming dire for the New England Patriots as far as their quarterback position goes.
Jacoby Brissett began the season as the starter, but he has not exactly performed well. Not only that, but he has been absolutely battered behind a miserable Patriots offensive line, which opens the door to injury.
New England's backup is Drake Maye, but the Pats don't want to throw the rookie into the fire given the circumstances.
That means the Patriots may be in the market for a veteran signal-caller, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox sees a potentially interesting trade candidate for them: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Steelers signed Wilson to be their starting quarterback at the beginning of the offseason, but a calf injury has kept him sidelined for the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign. In the process, Justin Fields has led Pittsburgh to a 3-0 record, which could make Wilson expendable.
Would New England be interested?
Wilson is only on a one-year veteran's minimum deal, so the financial obligation would be next to nothing. He would provide the Pats with a likely better option under center than Brissett and would also represent a pretty nice mentor for Maye.
You also have to figure that the cost to acquire Wilson would be negligible given the fact that the Steelers did not surrender any assets to land him.
Wilson is coming off of a rather tumultuous two-year stint with the Denver Broncos. He had a dreadful 2022 campaign, finishing with 16 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He certainly bounced back last season, registering 26 touchdowns and just eight picks, but he was still clearly not the same perennial Pro Bowler from his Seattle Seahawks days.
That being said, the 35-year-old would serve as a nice option for a Patriots squad that definitely could stand to add another quarterback to its depth chart.
