Patriots Showing Interest in Fast-Rising WR Prospect
The New England Patriots might have some intrigue in one of this year’s more compelling wide receiver prospects in the draft.
According to NFL insider Arye Pulli, the Patriots are hosting Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel for a top-30 visit this week.
Noel has emerged as a potentially strong pass-catching option in this year’s draft after an impressive combine showing and season at Iowa State, with the Patriots now taking note of his services with their reported visit.
Noel comes off an electric season with the Cyclones where he became the team’s leading receiver en route to log 80 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns during his 14 games suiting up.
He’s not the most physically-dominating receiver, as he stands just 5-foot-11 at 200 pounds, but he has the speed and quickness to excel mostly the slot, perhaps with more versatility to bank on as an outside receiver as well. As an elite route-runner paired with a 4.39 40-yard dash, it’s easy to see the appeal within the 22-year-old.
For the Patriots, the question likely comes down to how they’d like to prioritize their day-two picks, and if they’re willing to re-invest at the receiver position after doubling down on the group in last draft with the selections of Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. On one hand, New England could hold off on adding new young talent in favor of developing their guys internally, or take a swing on someone like Noel that has his rightful appeal as a new face in the mix.
If the Patriots like what they see from Noel during their visit, don’t be shocked to see Mike Vrabel and Co. look to furnish their receiver room a bit more to their liking. At 38th-overall, that could be the place to do it.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!