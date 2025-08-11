Patriots Sign Former Titans DT
FOXBORO, MA. — Ahead of the team's trip to Minnesota for their second of three preseason games, the New England Patriots have announced a slight change to their defensive line room. The team announced Monday that they've signed free agent defensive tackle Kyle Peko, while also releasing undrafted free agent defensive tackle Bryce Ganious.
Peko is not new to the coaching staff in New England. He's spent time with head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordiantor in both Tennessee (2021, 2023) and Detroit (2024), as well as current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2022. The 32-year-old veteran originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2016, and has also had stoped with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.
He now joins a defensive front that was firing on all cylinders during the Patriots' first preseason game against Washington. Alongside Peko are defensive tackles Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Joshua Farmer, David Olajiga and Jahvaree Ritzie. Peko will likely compete for one of the reserve spots on the roster with Tonga, Pharms Jr and Olajiga.
Throughout his nine-year career, the Oregon State alum has played in 47 games, and while starting in just 14 games, he's registered 58 tackles and two sacks.
To make room for Peko, the Patriots released UDFA Bryce Ganious, who had just signed a free agent contract with the team following rookie minicamp and an early morning workout on August 5. The Wake Forest alum played in 10 games in 2024, recording three sacks during his senior season.
The 21-year-old Ganious didn't factor in much to the Patriots' 48-18 win over the Commanders last Friday. he was on the field for just eight snaps, all of them on the defensive side of the ball. Only special teamer Brenden Schooler (seven snaps) and third-year cornerback Isaiah Bolden (four) were on the field for less.
"Me personally, I'm focused on just having another great day and continuing everything that we did on Friday," Vrabel said Sunday about the idea of potientially cutting players early. "And as you can see, everybody that was healthy played in the game and gave those guys opportunities. Whether it was (wide receiver) John Jiles or (wide receiver Jeremiah Webb) Webby, the offensive linemen, some of those guys that we talked about that didn't get to play or practice against Washington, really did themselves well when they were given the opportunity. And so, I want to continue to reward those players that treat the team well and treat them the same way they treat the team. So, as long as they're here working and getting better, we're going to practice them and eventually get them action in the game."
Peko and the Patriots are slated to face off against the Vikings for joint practices this week ahead of their preseason bout Saturday afternoon.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!