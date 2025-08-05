Patriots Sign Former Wake Forest DT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Through ten traning camp practices, it has become clear that the strength and depth of the New England Patriots defensive line will be of great importance heading into the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Pats are continuously looking to make improvements to an already formidable unit.
Accordingly, the Pats have attempted to add notable depth to their front seven by signing undrafted rookie defensive tackle Bryce Ganious to a free agent contract. The 6’2”, 281-pound Wake Forest product revealed the news himself, via his Instagram. Ganious, per On SI’s Ethan Hurwitz, previously spent time with the Patriots in May during rookie minicamp.
Ganious played in 22 games for the Demon Deacons from 2023-24, logging 54 total tackles — 7.5 of which went for loss — and four sacks. Last season, he saw action in 10 games, making eight starts. He recorded 26 tackles with five solo tackles and five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, and seven quarterback hurries.
His standout moment came during Wake Forest’s matchup against North Carolina State, in which he recorded a season-high six tackles with one solo tackle and a tackle-for-loss and 0.5 sacks. The Houston, TX native added three tackles with one solo tackle, as well as a season-high 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack against Duke. Throughout his senior season. Ganious tallied at least one tackle in nine games and credited for at least 0.5 tackles-for-loss in six games.
Despite making their best effort to build upon a top-10 performance in 2023, the Patriots ranked at or near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Though New England’s irregularities with setting the edge are partly to blame, their lack of success in stifling the run began with the interior of the defensive line.
In hopes of welcoming back a healthy Christian Barmore, the Patriots further attempted to bolster their defensive line by signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract.
In addition to Barmore and Williams, Ganious is set to join rookie Joshua Farmer as well as veterans Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Khyiris Tonga and Keion White on New England’s roster.
New England will host joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 6. The session is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. EST and will be open for public attendance.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!