Patriots Trade Star DT to Saints
The New England Patriots are keeping their busy offseason rolling as they continue to move on from veterans and prepare to rebuild both sides of the football in 2025. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have trade defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a seventh-round NFL Draft pick.
Godchaux, 30, has been a four-year starter for the Patriots, taking the first defensive snap in 67 of his 68 games played for New England. Prior to joining the Pats, he spent the four years of his NFL career playing for a different AFC East team in the Miami Dolphins.
During his time with Miami, he played in 52 games, including 42 starts.
The former fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has tallied 429 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks during his eight-year career. He now heads to his third NFL team as he enters year nine.
As for the Patriots, they're looking to continue building with young pieces. As free agency begins, they'll explore defensive tackle options, but could also consider names like Mason Graham or many others in the NFL Draft. With a loaded class at the position, they could even wait until the second or third round to land a day-one starter.
