Patriots RB Earns Weekly and Monthly Honors

Earlier this week, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was named the Week 13 AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Just one day later, another young star on that offense received more league-wide recognition.

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was voted as the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of Week 13 for his performance in the team's 33-15 win over the New York Giants, as well the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month Henderson paced the Patriots' offense with 67 rushing yards on 11 carries, as well as added 19 yards as a receiver out of the backfield.

The speed of the Ohio State rookie, as well as his quick step burst, was evident all night. The Patriots' second round draft choice had a couple of great runs in the win, and while the running game didn't find the end zone, they cracked 100 total yards in a complete team victory. For the month of November, Henderson recorded 497 total yards from scrimmage, caught 16 balls and scored five touchdowns.

Henderson Is The First Patriot To Win This Weekly Award Since 2019

"I think we can go pretty far," Henderson said postgame. "The biggest thing is we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, we just want to continue to take it week by week, game by game, day by day, and continue winning."

Henderson has been a key cog of a Patriots unit that had struggled to consistently run the ball in seasons prior. Now under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots of 2025 have been able to utilize the running game — which includes Henderson as a focal point — to the tune of 10-straight wins.

"I think just the way he is able to connect with the players and he's played this game, of course, so he's really understanding," Henderson said of his head coach. "I think just the passion that he has for the game as well. When it comes to coaching, he has a lot of passion. He does a great job of just pointing to the guys on the team."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This season, Henderson has rushed the ball 129 times for a total of team-high 625 yards on the ground. Through the air, he's also been able to help the team out, catching 32 balls for 199 yards. He's found the end zone six times, including a three-score performance against the New York Jets in Week 11.

This is the first time Henderson has been voted as the league's rookie of the week in his career, and just the first time a New England Patriots player has taken home this award since defensive end Chase Winovich won it in 2019. The last Patriots to earn the monthly award were cornerback Christian Gonzalez in September 2023 and quarterback Mac Jones in November 2021.

The other nominees for this weekly award were New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai, Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey, Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins and Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom.

