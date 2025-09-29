Patriots Captain Secures Rookie’s First Touchdown Ball
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Late in the second quarter of the New England Patriots 42-13 Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson put six points on the scoreboard with a five-yard touchdown run, capping an eight-play, 55-yard drive.
In addition to giving the Patriots a 21-6 lead, the climax of the scoring series marked the first NFL touchdown for the Pats’ second-round selection [38 overall] in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Amid the confusion and euphoria of a touchdown celebration, valuable items — such as milestone game balls — can be misplaced, or even lost. As such, the deserving recipient is left without a sentimental piece of nostalgia.
Fortunately for Henderson, Patriots team captain Hunter Henry was not about to let that happen.
The Patriots veteran tight end was the first to spot the ball which Henderson carried across the goal line as a member of the Patriots. Thanks to Henry, that ball will be properly placed in the right hands.
“There’s a lot going on in the game … sometimes you don’t know exactly who the back was and I was like looking at who it was and I was like, I think that’s TreVeyon,” Henry said postgame. “And I thought, ’I’m almost positive that’s his first touchdown.’ So, honestly, I was trying to grab the ball just to make sure, because I remember those moments. Your first touchdown is huge in this league. It is so hard to score, so a pretty special moment for him.”
Despite being only four games into his pro career, Henderson has already begun to showcase both the poise and prowess which is likely to make him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. His exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. While Rhamondre Stevenson is unlikely to be unseated as the position’s top option, Henderson’s abilities as a rusher, pass-catcher and blocker make him a potential triple threat in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. Through the first four weeks of the season, he has amassed 97 yards on 26 carries with the one aforementioned touchdown.
“It felt good,” Henderson said of his touchdown from his postgame podium. “At first I want to thank God, it hasn’t been easy. It has been a tough journey. He has been my strength and kept me focused. I am excited that we came out with a win. I’ve got to give credit to the offensive line. They have been working so hard. I am really thankful.”
Conversely, Henry has once again been one of New England’s most productive players on offense. The 30-year-old secured both targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' win over the Panthers in Week 4. The veteran tight end continues to build fortuitous chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, having connected on touchdown strikes with the Pats’ starter for the third time in the last two games.
