Patriots' Stefon Diggs Impresses in Return to Buffalo
If anybody needed to make a statement on Sunday Night Football, it was Stefon Diggs. The New England Patriots' veteran wide receiver was returning to Buffalo after a divorce from the Bills that didn't necessarily feel like a clean exit, where both parties wished each other well.
Diggs' last season with the Bills was marked by controversy over whether he was happy in Western New York; footage even showed him expressing frustration with Josh Allen on the sidelines during a postseason game. Allen and Diggs have expressed gratitude to one another when asked about each other. The pair even shared a heartfelt embrace before the game.
It was clear that emotions were running high going into the game for one of the Patriots' most significant offseason acquisitions.
The Patriots' social team and even NBC had cameras on Diggs leading up to the kickoff with footage of the wide receiver. With the Patriots uploading Diggs in an Instagram post hyping up the team, followed by a pre-game interview with Diggs, discussing his love for the city and his high regard for quarterback Drake Maye.
Then came the game, and as for Diggs, win or loss, he was about to have himself one.
By the third quarter, Diggs had found himself crossing the 100-yard mark. Tonight was his second straight game doing just that. By the start of the fourth quarter, he would make a play to get inside the Buffalo 10-yard line, and eventually set up a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown to give the Patriots a 20-10 lead.
Diggs' performance tonight earned him a rather interesting stat. It's his first back-to-back 100-yard game since 2023, when he got four in a row. He was with the Bills that year.
The last Patriot to have back-to-back 100-yard games was Julian Edelman in 2019.
Diggs finished the game with 10 major receptions and 146 yards receiving in his return to Buffalo, and a 23-20 win to add on to it.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!