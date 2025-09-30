Patriots' Stefon Diggs Making Much-Anticipated Return vs. Bills
When it was announced that Stefon Diggs would be signing with the New England Patriots this past offseason, fans from Providence, Rhode Island, to Millinocket, Maine grew eager to see him in Pats attire.
They may also have had Week 5's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills circled, as it would be Diggs' first game back in Buffalo since leaving the team for the Houston Texans before the start of last season.
As the story goes, Diggs requested a trade out of Buffalo, a move that the Bills granted for some draft picks. His move to the Texans came with some drama, as it has been reported that he was unhappy and that he was in the "worst mental space" of his career in 2023.
Diggs saw a rematch with Josh Allen and the Bills in Houston. Shortly after, the wide receiver would suffer an ACL tear and only play eight games in 2024. After becoming a free agent, Diggs would sign a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. So far, his position on the team has come across as that of a veteran wide receiver trying to empower the young players.
Now, Diggs returns to Buffalo to play a team that had a heavy hand in making him a superstar. As a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, Diggs had 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 66 regular-season games.
His return to Western New York comes with some tension, as it follows his divorce from the team, and more specifically, quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs and Allen have received complimentary nods from each other in the press, but many won't forget Diggs' sideline antics towards Allen towards the end of his tenure with the Bills.
The 2025 version of Diggs as a New England Patriot shows a more mature side of him — a guy who knows where he is in his career and how he can better his team. Diggs' early career was marked by landmark moments, such as the Minneapolis Miracle, and when he stood on the field and watched the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after beating the Bills in the AFC Championship game.
Diggs may no longer have Allen, but he does have Drake Maye. The Patriots quarterback put up Allen-like numbers in Week 4 against the Panthers.
Doing that in Orchard Park on a nationally televised game against a Super Bowl contender is going to be hard. There's going to be a lot of emotion in the air that night. We haven't seen a Bills/Patriots game like this in a long time.
