Patriots Star Sends Cryptic Message Amid Controversy
By now, you all know about Stefon Diggs' antics on Memorial Day weekend, when the New England Patriots wide receiver was on a boat while engaging in questionable behavior.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke on the incident this past week, so hopefully, Diggs and Co. can simply put it behind them.
Diggs took to social media recently to make a rather cryptic post that seemed to address the situation, and it seems like he is prepared to move forward.
“To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less,” Diggs wrote on Instagram. "... Gotta stay focused (fingers crossed emoji).”
New England signed Diggs to a three-year deal back in March, hoping that he would help rectify its rather disastrous circumstances at wide receiver.
The caveat is that the 31-year-old is coming off of a torn ACL, so his status for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is still somewhat in question. Not only that, but there is genuine concern as to whether or not he will ever be able to completely rebound given his age.
Diggs spent 2024 with the Houston Texans, where he played in eight games and caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. That followed a stretch in which the former fifth-round pick made four straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills.
The Pats also added Mack Hollins in free agency and selected Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft. Plus, the Patriots signed undrafted free agent Efton Chism III.
Not surprisingly, New England has made a concerted effort to fix its receiving corps over the last several months, but Diggs is certainly the most important piece.
Hopefully, the University of Maryland product is able to focus up and return healthy.
