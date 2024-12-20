Patriots' Top FA Target Could Land with AFC Opponent
The New England Patriots are widely expected to prioritize trying to sign Cincinnati Bengals' impending free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason. It has been reported that he will be their top target in free agency this offseason.
While adding Higgins would be exactly what the Patriots need at the wide receiver position, there are a lot of teams expected to have interest in him.
Of course, the option of him simply re-signing with the Bengals is still very much on the table. Other teams around the league will also throw aggressive offers at him.
With that in mind, Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has listed another team other than New England as Higgins' "best fit" in free agency.
He believes that the Las Vegas Raiders are the best potential landing spot for the Patriots' top target.
"There isn't a better fit for Higgins than the Las Vegas Raiders. Along with a ton of cap space this offseason, they'll likely be drafting a QB (presumably Shedeur Sanders) who needs an established wideout to throw to when things go haywire," Brooke wrote. "An offense with Sanders, Higgins, and ascending star tight end Brock Bowers would be a great foundation for the rest of the team in Las Vegas."
Higgins is having another quality season in 2024 with Cincinnati. He has played in nine games, catching 50 passes for 669 yards and six touchdowns.
At 25 years old, Higgins has legitimate star No. 1 potential. He hasn't been given a full chance to show that potential with Ja'Marr Chase in town for the Bengals.
Landing with a team like New England or even the Raiders would make him the clear-cut No. 1 target.
Hopefully, the Patriots are able to bring him onboard. Higgins would be exactly the kind of piece that Drake Maye needs. He would immediately lift the potential of the New England offense.
All of that being said, Higgins is going to be a name to watch very closely during the offseason. The Patriots will likely try to sign him, but they will have a lot of work to do and competition to face for his services.
