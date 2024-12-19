Patriots Place Christian Barmore Back on Reserve List After Complications
New England Patriots star defensive tackle Christian Barmore has had a rollercoaster of a season in 2024.
After having to miss a good chunk of the season due to blood clot issues that were found prior to the regular season, he was able to make his return to the field for the Patriots on November 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.
He has been able to play in four total games this year.
Unfortunately, news has come out that Barmore has been placed back on the reserve non-football illness list.
According to a statement from the team, Barmore has been experiencing some "recurring symptoms."
"The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation. We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."
At this point in time, no details have been revealed about Barmore is dealing with this time around. Hopefully, the blood clot issues have not returned.
In the four game that he was able to play this season, Barmore ended up recording six tackles and a sack. When he is fully healthy, he's a legitimate star at the defensive tackle position.
Looking ahead to the future, New England badly needs Barmore to get healthy. He is going to be a massive part of how they build out their defense.
Only time will tell, but the Patriots seem confident that the 25-year-old defender will get back on the field and back to full health.
When more information becomes available about this situation, a timetable for his return should be more clear. For now, there is nothing more to share.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!