Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Issues Scathing Take on Team
New England Patriots legend and current North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick has been very vocal about the wide world of sports this season.
It has been great for fans to get to know him better with him stepping away from coaching for a year. He is back in the swing of things with North Carolina, but he has still been much more open than he was during his years with the Patriots.
Unfortunately for New England, he is clearly not the biggest fan of the Patriots this season.
During a segment on his "Coach" podcast, Belichick issued a scathing take about the state of New England.
"Yeah, they're in the bottom half of almost every defensive category. So that's it's own issue," Belichick said.
"And the kicking's been inconsistent, as well, both kicking and punting. So, where (Drake) Maye is or isn't — certainly a good guy to work with but he's got a lot of work to do too. We'll see what the direction of this program, where that goes, with (Eliot) Wolf, with (Jerod) Mayo, or maybe somebody else is part of this too. I don't know."
Belichick is once again not wrong about the issues that the Patriots have been facing. Their defense has been rough to watch, as has the kicking and punting game.
While Drake Maye has shown major signs of promise, he is just a rookie. Does he have a coaching staff in place that can truly develop him to being an NFL superstar?
That has been perhaps the biggest question. Is Jerod Mayo the guy to take New England back to Super Bowl contention? Most would give that question an answer of a resounding no.
There will be a lot of questions that need to be answered during the offseason and a lot of moves that need to be made. The Patriots have some pieces in place, but they have to make the right decisions in the offseason.
Only time will tell, but Belichick's scathing take is on point. New England has a lot of issues that need to be fixed as soon as possible if they want to get back into the playoff picture in the near future.
