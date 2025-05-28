Patriots Have Three Very Clear Breakout Candidates
The New England Patriots have added a bunch of new talent during the offseason, utilizing their vast cap space in free agency and also putting together a widely acclaimed NFL Draft class.
However, the Patriots actually do have some holdovers from 2024 who represent pretty clear breakout candidates heading into next season.
Here are three New England players who could have big years in 2025.
Marcus Jones, CB
No, it's not because the Pats might use him on offense (enough of that already).
Even with the Patriots signing Carlton Davis to put alongside of Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones should earn considerable playing time next season due to his ability to play the nickel corner role.
Jones played in 64 percent of New England's defensive snaps in 14 games last year, finishing with 58 tackles, an interception, a couple of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended.
The 26-year-old has a good nose for the ball and even managed to post a 70.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, posting a respectable 67.1 grade in coverage.
The addition of Davis will also put less pressure on Jones, which could allow for him to have the best year of his career next fall.
Jaheim Bell, TE
The Patriots already have Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper at the tight end position, but with both players being on the wrong side of 30, Jaheim Bell could be featured in the offense a bit more.
A seventh-round pick from last spring, Bell logged just two catches for 20 yards in 2024, but he was a pretty productive tight end on the collegiate level, totaling 95 receptions for 1,260 yards and nine touchdowns with South Carolina and Florida State.
Bell may never be an elite player at his position, but he boasts very impressive athleticism and could serve as an interesting option for Drake Maye on short and intermediate throws next season.
It will be interesting to see how New England utilizes Bell in training camp and preseason. That will be a good indication on how the Pats plan to use him in 2025.
Marte Mapu, S
The funny thing about Marte Mapu is that his name has been mentioned as a potential bubble player heading into camp, but he also comprises a breakout candidate for the Patriots.
Injuries limited Mapu to just 10 games last year, but during his time on the field, he posted a solid 46 tackles, an interception three forced fumbles and six passes defended.
What makes the 25-year-old so compelling is that he can play either safety or linebacker, possessing impressive size at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. That versatility is not easy to come by, so New England would be remiss if it actually keeps him off the roster.
Mapu has looked very capable in scarce action thus far, so the Pats owe it to themselves to see what he has next fall. They might be pleasantly surprised.
