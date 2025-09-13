Patriots Trade Second-Round WR to Saints
On the eve of their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are moving on from a pass-catcher in whom they invested significant draft capital just one year ago.
The Pats, as first reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, are trading 2024 second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a 2027 6th-round pick, per sources.
Polk is currently on season-ending injured reserve while recovering from a shoulder injury.
Chosen at number 37 overall by the Pats in the 2024 NFL Draft, Polk entered training camp with high expectations — largely driven by a desire to improve upon an underwhelming rookie season which saw him compile just 87 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately, his health caused him to miss more time on the practice fields than he saw in 2025.
Due to passing his initial physical, Polk was unable to be placed on the physically unable to participate (PUP) list to start training camp. As a result, his participation was relegated to a “day-to-day” basis. Still, the 23-year-old missed the first week of camp practices with soreness in his lower body.
Polk returned to the team drills in time to suit up for New England’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 8. Unfortunately, he left the game in the second quarter after suffering a right shoulder injury. The Washington product went to the ground after earning a yard on a jet sweep, and remained there for several moments. Polk eventually left the field for the blue medical tent on the sidelines before heading to the locker room. He subsequently missed New England’s second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, while his time on the practice fields has been nearly non-existent.
Aside from dealing with health issues, Polk also faced an onslaught of standout camp performers within the Patriots receivers group. Undrafted rookie Efton Chism III, third-year wideout Kayshon Boutte and veteran acquisition Mack Hollins appeared to leapfrog Polk within the team’s depth chart. As such, quite a few questions had been raised not only pertaining to his health, but also speculation surrounding him being a roster casualty, either via trade or final cuts.
Polk originally joined the Washington Huskies as a transfer from Texas Tech in 2021. Since that time, he developed into a versatile receiver, capable of winning his matchups both on the inside and the outside. In 2023, totaled 73 receptions for 1,191 yards and 10 touchdowns — logging seven 100-yard receiving games, including a standout 122-yard performance against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
Known primarily for his skill and power at the catch point, Polk has the chance to become a solid “X’ receiver at the pro level. The 6’2” 204-pound wideout is at his best while making contested catches, especially in tight windows. He was able to thrive in Washington’s offense which featured a lot of option routes and routes based on safety leverage. Though he may lack the breakaway speed of some of his teammates, his overall versatile skillset should translate well in New Orleans’ receiver room next season — if healthy.
Though the possibility of being waived with an injury designation also left the door open for an eventual parting of ways between both parties, New England decided to cut ties with the second-year wideout by dealing him to the Saints. The receiver’s determination should add extra motivation to prove his doubters wrong with New Orleans in 2026.
