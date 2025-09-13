Patriots Owner's Son Drops Out of Boston Mayoral Race
New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's son — Josh Kraft — announced Thursday that he is dropping out of Boston's mayoral race.
He dropped his big to unseat Boston Mayor Michelle Wu just days after he had advanced to the November ballot. Josh announced his decision on WCVB-TV after he and Wu had beaten two challengers to advance during a preliminary election Tuesday. The news comes amidst reports that Josh was spending millions of his own money on the race but struggled to find a message that resonated with Boston voters.
Wu is the city's first female and Asian mayor, and she is a member of the Democratic Party.
“We could spend the next eight weeks politicking—with harmful rhetoric or nasty attack ads. Or we could get back to what really matters — the issues that impact Bostonians each and every day. The work I have focused on for my whole career,” Josh wrote in a letter to his supporters according to NBC News. "During a time in America where we need to come closer together despite all our differences, instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart.”
Wu won about 72% of the vote in Tuesday’s election, compared with Josh’s 23%.
Josh planned to support efforts to provide workforce training for former inmates in addition to addressing concerns about homelessness and drug addiction in a section of the city known as Mass and Cass. The investment has been said to total $3 million, a combination of funds he planned to dedicate to his campaign and additional dollars.
Wu wrote in an email statement on Wednesday in support of Josh's decision and expressed her gratitude to him.
"We are going to continue over the next two months and beyond to keep engaging our community members about the critical work in front of us and how we keep making Boston a safe, welcoming home for everyone,” Wu said.
Robert, who recently turned 84 years old, became the chairman and CEO of the Patriots when he took ownership on Jan. 21, 1994. The team has won six Super Bowls under his leadership. Robert had Josh with his ex wife — Myra — in 1967.
Josh also serves as President of the New England Patriots Foundations, where he oversees millions of dollars in philanthropic efforts.
