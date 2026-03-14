Patriots’ Christian Barmore Contract Hits Important Deadline

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore took another step toward entering the 2026 NFL season with a renewed vigor … and a heavier wallet.

By remaining on the Patriots’ roster through 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13, Barmore saw his entire $12 million salary for the 2026 NFL season become fully guaranteed. Per the particulars of his contract, the 26-year-old was provided a $10 million boost to his yearly pay by virtue of not being released or traded before the aforementioned deadline. Barmore’s salary still counts as $17.1 million against New England’s salary cap, the fourth-highest cap number on the team.

A standout defensive tackle at the University of Alabama, Barmore was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This season, the 6-5, 315-pound defenisve lineman appeared in 16 games while compiling 29 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks. In four postseason games — including the Pats’ 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — the Philadelphia native logged 10 tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack.

Barmore missed the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. He eventually made his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.

Christian Barmore Remains One of New England’s Top Defenders

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At his best, Barmore plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. He has also demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and challenging the passer.

As the Pats prepare to start the season, both Barmore and defensive tackle Milton Williams have the chance to recreate some of their productivity from 2025. With each possessing the ability to take on double-teams from opposing blockers on offense, both Williams and Barmore are poised to make like difficult for opposing quarterbacks this season.

Barmore’s financial windfall was not the only recent piece of good news he received. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Barmore would no longer be facing domestic assault charges of which the public first became aware in Dec. 2025. He was originally charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member, stemming from an alleged incident in Mansfield, MA on Aug. 8. The prosecutors officially dropped the charges Attleboro District Court, citing the matter as no longer “viable for prosecution.”

Barmore is entering the third-year of a five-year deal he signed with the club in 2024. He is currently under contact with New England until 2028.

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